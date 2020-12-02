San Benito toddler remains hospitalized after car crash in Houston— her uncle asks for prayers

In a tragic end to the Thanksgiving weekend, Andres Garcia lost four family members all at once.

"I never thought I was gonna lose them all," Garcia said.

His brothers, 21-year-old Fernando Garcia and 25-year-old Daniel Garcia, died on Nov. 29 after a car crash in Wharton, Texas, which is located southeast of Houston. The crash also killed 24-year-old Dominique Ramirez, Daniel's fiancé and their 2-year-old son Isaac Daniel Garcia.

The only survivor was the couples daughter, 18-month-old, Isabella Monique Garcia. The toddler remains in critical condition at Herman Memorial Hospital in Houston.

"What's keeping me sane is the baby," Garcia said. "I have to stay strong for her, for my family."

Wharton Police Department said a black Cadillac SUV struck the family's car head-on. Garcia said investigators told him the driver may have hydroplaned on the slick highway.

