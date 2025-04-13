San Isidro residents speak out over poor cell phone service
AT&T customers in San Isidro said they've been missing calls for months on end.
It’s a rural area in Starr County that’s known to have spotty service.
Residents such as Lluvia De La Cruz spoke to Channel 5 News and said the issue has gotten worse. San Isidro has become a dead zone, De La Cruz said.
Multiple people Channel 5 News spoke with said they haven't been able to get clear answers from AT&T about what's causing the problem.
“I ask, why is it not working? And they say ‘something with the satellites,'" De La Cruz said.
Channel 5 News reached out to the company via email. AT&T said one of their cell sites has been having power issues, and that they’re working to fix it. Channel 5 News also asked AT&T when they expect customers to have service again, but we are still waiting to hear back.
Landlines still work, but De La Cruz said she still worries about emergencies away from home.
“We need it for everything,” De La Cruz said. “[What if] if you were driving and you had an accident, and you can't call?”
