San Juan homeowner struggling with mold

SAN JUAN — For the fourth time in two years, Aidan Salinas is struggling with mold.

Salinas purchased a modest, 1,300-square-foot home in 2018 with assistance from Affordable Homes of South Texas Inc., a McAllen-based nonprofit organization.

Mold, though, is a constant problem for the Salinas family.

"I have a 4 year old and a 5 year old. There's already mold in the house," Salinas said, fighting back tears. "It's a brand new home. It's a two-year home and we've never been late with our payments."

Salinas said they've had problems with mold since the beginning.

They had a problem with mold when they moved in, twice when it rained and again recently.

Channel 5 News asked Affordable Homes of South Texas about the situation.

A spokesperson said workers provided Salinas with some assistance, but there isn't anything else they can do.

Watch the video for the full story.