UTRGV's Fabian Garcia hosts canned food drive

UTRGV football running back, Fabian Garcia is giving back this holiday season.

"I brought up my old elementary, I was like I think that would be perfect because I've always wanted to give back to the community especially my hometown," said Garcia.

Garcia hosted a canned food drive at this elementary school, Judge Oscar De La Fuente in San Benito. Each class participated and the class with the most was awarded a pizza part by Garcia himself.

"It's just really beautiful to see the community come together but also the kids encouraged and who's going to be the winner of the pizza part and they're just so excited to meet Fabian," said Judge Oscar De La Fuente principal, Nicole Murillo.

The school collected close to 1,400 cans. Those canned foods will be distributed with the San Benito food pantry. Garcia's grateful to the school and kids for their contributions.

"It's very heartwarming, I just love it. It's not just me, it's everyone, all the kids that are donating food, it was all together and that's what I love. I feel like we need to start being together as a community to give back to the people who are unfortunate," said Garcia.

From the football field, to his elementary school. Garcia hopes this act of kindness will inspire the youth in his community.