x

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Dec. 28, 2025

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Dec. 28, 2025
8 hours 8 minutes 59 seconds ago Sunday, December 28 2025 Dec 28, 2025 December 28, 2025 10:41 AM December 28, 2025 in Community

Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m.

Can't watch the video? Click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days