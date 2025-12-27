Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025: Partly cloudy with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
Wanted suspect killed following officer-involved shooting in Harlingen
-
Consumer Reports: Instacart's AI-enabled pricing experiments may be inflating your grocery bill
-
Christmas tree drop-off sites in Cameron County
-
Zoo Guest: Sunny the spiny-tailed lizard
-
Harlingen police seeking aggravated assault suspect
Sports Video
-
UTRGV's Fabian Garcia hosts canned food drive
-
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer is gearing up for another season filled with...
-
Lyford wins nailbiter over Santa Rosa in district battle
-
Harlingen South victorious in doubleheader against Edcouch-Elsa
-
McAllen Memorial defends home court against Edinburg Vela in doubleheader