Sea Turtle Inc. asking for Christmas tree donations
Sea Turtle Inc. is asking the public to recycle their natural Christmas trees with them.
Starting on Friday, Dec. 26, Sea Turtle Inc. will collect the trees.
Artificial Christmas trees will not be accepted, a news release stated.
"By recycling natural Christmas trees, we are building up the sand dunes that serve as a vital line of defense for our hatchling corral,” Sea Turtle Inc. CEO Wendy Knight said. “The trees help trap and hold sand, contributing to the strengthening of our dunes and enhancing the protection of our vulnerable hatchlings. Join us in this eco-friendly effort to protect our dunes and preserve the marine environment.”
The natural Christmas trees are being accepted through Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. Those dropping them off can do so at the education building located behind Sea Turtle Inc.’s hospital at 6617 Padre Blvd. in South Padre Island.
Trees can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and must have all their decorations removed.
