Friday, Dec. 26, 2025: Mostly sunny with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
Harlingen police seeking aggravated assault suspect
-
Edinburg family spending their Christmas rebuilding after fire destroys their home
-
Do you put ketchup on your tamales?
-
Police: Brownsville ISD employee facing charges following officer-involved shooting
-
Tourists celebrating Christmas at South Padre Island
Sports Video
-
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer is gearing up for another season filled with...
-
Lyford wins nailbiter over Santa Rosa in district battle
-
Harlingen South victorious in doubleheader against Edcouch-Elsa
-
McAllen Memorial defends home court against Edinburg Vela in doubleheader
-
UTRGV Volleyball Head Coach Todd Lowery recaps the 2025 season