Wanted suspect killed following officer-involved shooting in Harlingen

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. A previous version of this story identified the suspect, but his name is being withheld until next of kin has been notified.

The Texas Rangers are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Harlingen killed a male suspect wanted on several felony charges, according to police.

The suspect has been identified by Justice of the Peace David Garza, but his name is being withheld until next of kin has been notified.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Business 77.

According to the Harlingen Police Department, a wanted man, now identified as Arizmendi, was spotted in the city of Combes, leading to a police chase that ended in Harlingen.

"After stopping, the suspect exited the vehicle and began firing shots at officers and deputies. Law enforcement personnel returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times," police said.

Arizmendi was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace.

No officers or bystanders were injured.

"There is no ongoing threat to the general public, and law enforcement personnel are safe," the news release stated.

The public is being asked to avoid the area, and traffic is being re-routed as the investigation continues.

