Reactions pour in following death of Edinburg legend David Chavana

David Chavana: Photo credit: City of Edinburg

The city of Edinburg is mourning the loss of David Chavana.

Chavana, an Edinburg native, was referred to as a “true legend” in a statement released by the city on Saturday. He is also the namesake behind the city’s All American 10K Run.

“We mourn the loss of a true legend, David Chavana — runner, icon, and the heart behind the Valley’s largest race, the David Chavana All America City 10K Run. His legacy and impact on our community will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” the city said in a social media post.

Edinburg Mayor Omar Ochoa released a statement calling Chavana a community leader and an inspiration.

“The Edinburg 10K Run that bears his name is a testament to his passion for running, something he shared with all of us as its co-founder back in 1983,” Ochoa said. “For years, David was the heart of that event, always there at the finish line to congratulate runners and encourage the next generation. Beyond the race, he made a lasting impact on so many of us as a dedicated educator at Edinburg North High School.”

“David's legacy of health, service, and community spirit will continue to inspire us,” Ochoa added. “Our deepest condolences go out to his wife, Graciela, his family, and all who knew and loved him. Rest in peace, David. You will be deeply missed.”

Edinburg North High School released a statement that described Chavana as an “ENHS icon whose life and leadership touched generations of students, staff, and community members."