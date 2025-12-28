Starr County shooting kills 2 men, leaves 1 other in critical condition
The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Garciasville area that killed two men and critically injured another man, according to a news release.
The shooting happened Saturday at around 10 p.m. on Loma Blanca Lane, according to the news release.
Deputies responding to the scene found three men with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
A third unidentified man was transported to a medical facility, where he remains in critical condition.
This shooting is being investigated with assistance from the 229th District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Starr County Sheriff’s Office at 956-487-5571.
