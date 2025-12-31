Elsa rescinds boil water notice

The city of Elsa on Wednesday rescinded a boil water notice, according to a news release.

The boil water notice was issued on Monday after city crews caused a water line break that created water pressure issues in the city.

The city was required to issue the boil water notice pending results from water samples that were sent to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

“The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use,” the city said in a news release.

The city of Elsa submitted water samples for bacteriological analysis from a certified lab, all samples passed the test, the news release added.