Thousands of dollars raised for dozens of tenants displaced by Brownsville apartment fire

With the new year around the corner, families at a Brownsville apartment complex who lost everything in a Dec. 7 fire are just starting to come to terms with what they lost.

The fire occurred at the Palacios Real Apartments at 1165 Wild Rose Lane and displaced 27 families, or about 42 people.

None of the affected tenants had insurance.

That's where United Way of Southern Cameron County is stepping in.

Since the fire, the organization has collected more than $69,000 for the affected families.

The organization is distributing the money to the tenants in phases. The first phase was distributing $500 H-E-B gift cards to each family.

The next phase focuses on finding affordable housing by helping with security deposits and first month's rent. Several families have already received help.

“The obstacle that we're all running into is finding that affordable unit,” United Way of Southern Cameron County President and CEO Wendy De Leon said. “We want to make that they're able to stay after we're gone.”

The final phase will distribute the remaining funds to help with housing needs.

The organization is still accepting donations online. You can also mail checks to United Way of Southern Cameron County at 634 E. Levee St. Brownsville, Texas 78520.

Investigators with the Brownsville Fire Marshal’s Office said in a statement the cause of the fire was ruled as “undetermined.” Read the statement in full below:

"We came to an undetermined cause based on the facts and evidence presented, including witness statements. Despite a comprehensive examination of the scene and available evidence, investigators were unable to identify a definitive ignition source, so the fire will remain classified as 'undetermined.'"

Watch the video above for the full story.