Pedestrian killed in Harlingen hit-and-run crash
A 77-year-old man died following a Tuesday hit-and-run crash, according to the Harlingen Police Department.
The unidentified man was struck by a vehicle Tuesday at around 11:20 p.m. in the area of East Grimes and Ann streets, police said.
“The vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene and is currently unidentified,” a news release stated.
Responding officers found the man lying on the roadway. The man died at the hospital.
Harlingen police investigators are in the process of collecting video footage and additional evidence related to the incident. Those with any information in connection with the case are urged to call the Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.
