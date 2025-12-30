Rio Grande City residents report increase in javelina sightings

The Rio Grande City Animal Control Department is reporting a rise in javelina sightings within city limits.

The wild animals can pose a risk to both people and pets.

Video taken by a Rio Grande City resident and shared with animal control shows a group of javelinas foraging for acorns in a front yard.

Residents are telling the animal control department that sightings like this are becoming more common in neighborhoods across the city.

Animal Control Director Eli Gonzalez said the department has received 20 reported cases of javelina sightings since October 2025, and the animals have caused damage around town.

"We are constantly getting calls about javelinas causing damage in people's yards, especially homes with oak trees,” Gonzalez said. “They eat the acorns and they love it."

Javelinas have been spotted near Bluebonnet Street, Fairgrounds Road, and Theodora Drive.

Officials said the animals can be dangerous to people and pets, especially if they carry fleas, ticks, and diseases such as rabies

The Rio Grande City Animal Control Department is urging residents to not approach javelinas and to call animal control 956-487-8892 if they spot one.

Watch the video above for the full story.