Edinburg Police Department warns against celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve
With the New Year’s Eve holiday coming on Wednesday, the Edinburg Police Department is reminding the public that celebratory gunfire is illegal.
“What goes up must come down. A harmless shot can turn into a really tragic mistake,” Edinburg police spokesperson Felicia Barragan said.
Last year, the department received about 200 reports of celebratory gunfire.
“Once you shoot in the air, it comes down at a lethal speed. It can hit somebody, hurt them, kill them, and it can hit them blocks down or even miles away,” Barragan said.
Police said those caught shooting their guns in the air could face a fine, or even jail time.
