Pregnant teen girlfriend of Donna murder suspect helped move the body, records say

Oscar Rodriguez, 20, and Zoey Roselyn Solis, 17. Photos via Hidalgo County jail records

A criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News revealed the identity of the accomplice of a murder suspect accused of killing a man at a hotel in Donna.

Oscar Rodriguez, 20, and Zoey Roselyn Solis, 17, are charged in the death of 29-year-old Cosme Iriarte. Hidalgo County jail records show they remain jailed on bonds of $1.25 million each.

The complaint identified Solis as Rodriguez’s pregnant girlfriend, who helped move the body and clean blood stains from the scene.

Iriarte’s body was found at the Texas Inn at 2005 E. Expressway 83 on Dec. 27 by officers with the Donna Police Department following a welfare check.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness called police to report he had seen a body and blood in the hotel room the previous night.

The witness told police he and two others were hanging out with Rodriguez and his pregnant girlfriend at the hotel when Iriarte arrived and offered $20 to “party with them.”

The witness said he and his friends left at about 2 a.m., but he returned about an hour later to pick up a liquor bottle he had left at Rodriguez’s room, the complaint stated.

The witness knocked on the door, but Rodriguez “hesitated in opening the door for him,” the complaint said. When the man said he needed to get the bottle back, Rodriguez “opened the door enough to give him the bottle, [and the witness] saw blood around the area and a subject lying on the floor.”

The witness then left the hotel and went home to sleep and called police the following morning to report what he had seen, the complaint added.

Police responding to the scene found Iriarte’s body wrapped in a blanket on the floor.

According to the complaint, Rodriguez said Iriarte started “getting aggressive toward him and making threats saying he was going to ‘rock him.’” Rodriguez said he then shot Iriarte in the head and then stabbed him in self-defense.

Solis, who is nine months pregnant, was in the room when the murder happened, the complaint said. She implicated herself in the murder by saying she helped Rodriguez move the body to the shower and clean blood stains from the floor.

“Solis was asked if she was thinking of calling the police or if Rodriguez made any threats against her to not call the police, to which she replied ‘no,’” the complaint added.

Both suspects were charged with murder and tampering with evidence following their arrests.