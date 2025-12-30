Brownsville man dies after being tased twice during arrest

Photo credit: MGN Online

A 45-year-old man died on Friday after police officers tased him twice during his arrest, according to a custodial death report obtained by Channel 5 News.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the in-custody death.

Brownsville police officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1500 block of N. Minnesota Avenue on Dec. 26 at around noon. A man, identified as Israel Mendoza, had been intoxicated for three days on drugs and alcohol and was causing a disturbance, according to Mendoza’s father.

When police arrived, Mendoza’s brother and mother advised police that he had not slept in days and was delusional.

“The brother expressed concern that Israel might try to kill himself or officers on scene,” the report stated. “The mother of Israel advised that during his crisis, he mentioned that he would kill her if she did not comply with a request to assist a friend of his.”

Officers made contact with Mendoza, who was standing in the middle of the street at the 5600 block of Travis Road, at about 12:39 p.m.

Mendoza was holding a thick electrical wire with a metal blunt object attached to it, refused commands from police officers, and positioned himself in “a fighting stance while he displayed the makeshift weapon and told officers to ‘go ahead, come on’ in Spanish,” the report stated.

An officer discharged his Taser at Mendoza, causing him to collapse. A second discharge of the taser was conducted due to Mendoza resisting arrest as officers attempted to handcuff him, the report said.

Mendoza then became unresponsive and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the report.

An autopsy for Mendoza was ordered and results are pending, the report said.