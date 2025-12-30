Made in the 956’s Top 5 of 2025

Made in the 956 highlights the people in the Rio Grande Valley who are making strides here at home and around the world.

Featuring everything from a pair of Tejano singers making a name for themselves in the industry to a teen turning his dreams into a reality and a set of twins serving the community, here are the most-read stories of 2025 in our Made in the 956 series:

Mission veteran turned Tejano singer is making a name for himself

As a U.S. Marine veteran, Domingo De La Garza suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and has pushed himself to live every day without regret.

He's now transforming those experiences into music as a Tejano singer with the stage name Domingo Elías 3Zero.

But he’s not the only Valley Tejano singer on this list.

Brownsville native Ruby Anne making a splash in Tejano music

Brownsville native Ruby Anne Perez has been gaining popularity on stages in Texas and around the country. She even auditioned for NBC’s music competition “The Voice.”

Perez juggles her singing career with her career as a Brownsville police officer. She’s been named Best Female Entertainer of the Year at the 6th Annual All-Star Music Awards, and is working on her second album.

The Cardenas twins' journey to success

Twin sisters from Brownsville are now part of South Texas Health System's Outpatient Rehabilitation Center.

Darcy and Jenny Cardenas are doctors in physical therapy and have been by each other's side since they were kids in school. After graduating from high school, the girls received their undergrad degree at Texas State University in San Marcos and were admitted to the doctoral program in Round Rock.

Both say it was important to come back to the Valley and serve their community.

Brownsville comedian touring across the country

Martin Urbano is getting some big laughs at comedy clubs across the country and even on television. His love for making people laugh started during his theater days at Hanna High School in Brownsville.

Urbano has been featured on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and also worked on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

He also worked on the Hulu series "This Fool."

Coming up in 2026, Urbano has several comedy shows scheduled.

18-year-old turns dream of opening a barbershop into a reality

David De Leon always dreamt of becoming a barber and opening his own shop. At only 18 years old, De Leon opened up his shop, The Lion's Cage Barbershop, in San Juan, proving that as long as you have the drive, anything is possible.