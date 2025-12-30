Brownsville man issued nearly $2.3 million bond in Christmas Eve officer-involved shooting

A Brownsville man was charged on Tuesday in connection with an officer-involved shooting that hospitalized him, police announced.

Gerardo Enrique Garcia, 41, was arraigned on multiple charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint, criminal mischief and discharging a firearm in a municipality. His bond was set at nearly $2.3 million.

As previously reported, Garcia was shot by officers with the Brownsville Police Department responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 5500 block of Rawhide Drive on Dec. 24.

PREVIOUS STORY: Brownsville ISD employee facing charges following officer-involved shooting

According to a police spokesperson, a woman called police and said her husband, identified as Garcia, was shooting at her while she and her daughter were in a car driving toward a hospital. They were not struck by gunfire.

Officers at the scene found Garcia standing in the middle of the street and returned fire after police said the suspect shot at them.

“The suspect sustained a gunshot wound that is not life-threatening. No officers were injured during the incident,” police said.

Garcia was previously identified as an employee at Brownsville ISD’s Rivera Early College High School, but he was no longer listed as a staff member on the campus website.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.