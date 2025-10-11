Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025: Sunny and dry with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
Businesses seeing drop in sales due to construction project in Brownsville
-
Thousands of pounds of food distributed in Edinburg
-
Consumer Reports: Ensuring your infant sleeps safely
-
Edinburg city officials break ground on $6.2 million downtown parking garage
-
Edinburg man in custody after allegedly opening plane door during landing
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday Oct. 10, 2025 Part 2
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday Oct. 10, 2025 Part 1
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025
-
Southland Conference commissioner discusses UTRGV football's hot start
-
District rivals McAllen Memorial and McHi face off in week 7 of...