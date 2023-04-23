Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press



PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 6A Division I=

Region III Quarterfinal=

Galena Park North Shore 76, Humble Atascocita 49

Class 6A Division II=

Region I Quarterfinal=

Denton Guyer 48, Amarillo Tascosa 7

Region III Quarterfinal=

Katy Taylor 58, Cypress Creek 20

Class 5A Division I=

Region I Quarterfinal=

Denton Ryan 56, Colleyville Heritage 10

Region III Quarterfinal=

Alvin Shadow Creek 59, Manor 14

Class 5A Division II=

Region III Quarterfinal=

Fort Bend Marshall 40, Manvel 10

Class 4A Division I=

Quarterfinal=

Lampasas 49, Liberty Hill 34

TAPPS 11-Man Division III=

Final=

Boerne Geneva 49, Lubbock Christian 18

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

