Saturday's Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 6A Division I=
Region III Quarterfinal=
Galena Park North Shore 76, Humble Atascocita 49
Class 6A Division II=
Region I Quarterfinal=
Denton Guyer 48, Amarillo Tascosa 7
Region III Quarterfinal=
Katy Taylor 58, Cypress Creek 20
Class 5A Division I=
Region I Quarterfinal=
Denton Ryan 56, Colleyville Heritage 10
Region III Quarterfinal=
Alvin Shadow Creek 59, Manor 14
Class 5A Division II=
Region III Quarterfinal=
Fort Bend Marshall 40, Manvel 10
Class 4A Division I=
Quarterfinal=
Lampasas 49, Liberty Hill 34
TAPPS 11-Man Division III=
Final=
Boerne Geneva 49, Lubbock Christian 18
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
DPS investigates deadly hit-and-run in Alamo
-
DPS investigating fatal one-vehicle crash in Edinburg
-
Willacy County prepares of cleanup after severe storm
-
AEP crews working to restore power after severe storm hits the Valley
-
Local law enforcement agencies raise awareness on safely disposing prescription medications