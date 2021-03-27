Save Our Seniors initiative is underway in Hidalgo County— Guard to help vaccinate homebound residents

Gov. Greg Abbott's Save Our Seniors initiative is underway in Hidalgo County.

Texas National Guard members will hit the streets, looking to vaccinate seniors throughout the county.

Some Guard members will focus on identifying and registering homebound seniors, while others will administer the vaccines.

Read Also: Gov. Abbott holds press conference in McAllen over Save Our Seniors program

During his visit to the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday, Abbott acknowledged there is still work to be done to get seniors across the state vaccinated.

Abbott also announced the expansion of the Save Our Seniors program. It will include working with Medicare health plans, the Texas Employee Retirement System and Teacher Retirement System to identify even more seniors that need a vaccine.

On Monday, all Texans will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but Abbott wants seniors to know they are the priority.

"For the time being," Abbott said. "Anybody who is 80 years of age and older, you will get to go to the front of any line providing vaccines in any part of the state of Texas."

Read Also: Hidalgo, Starr counties to participate in Gov. Abbott's Save Our Seniors program

Seniors who can make it to a vaccination site are asked to call 2-1-1, an operator will provide information to the nearest site.

Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management Nim Kidd said seniors who have no way of leaving home can call Meal on Wheels or the local fire department to get in contact with the National Guard members.