Sea Turtle Inc. gears up to help cold-stunned sea turtles as temperatures drop

Sea Turtle Inc. on South Padre Island is preparing to take in cold-stunned sea turtles as colder temperatures roll through the Valley.

During a cold blast last month, nine sea turtles washed on the shore of South Padre Island.

Officials say the reptiles get cold-stunned when the water temperatures drop too low for the animals to maintain their body temperature.

The turtles are conscious, but the cold paralyzes them, causing them to drown if not rescued in time.

During last year's February freeze, Sea Turtle Inc. rescued thousands of cold-stunned sea turtles.

