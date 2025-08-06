Sea Turtle Inc. has new device to help injured sea turtles at South Padre Island

At South Padre Island, Sea Turtle Inc. has a new tool that is being used to save an endangered species.

"I think it's great. It's so cool that we can have that kind of equipment," Sea Turtle Inc. volunteer Molly Welsh said.

Welsh joined the organization last November because of her love of the species.

Sea Turtle Inc. is now equipped with a new machine that will help treat turtle's injuries like never before. The equipment was donated by MXR Imaging.

The machinery can be seen from inside Sea Turtle Inc's new state-of-the-art hospital.

The CT machine can help veterinarians better diagnose internal injuries and medical conditions. The machine can collect hundreds of images.

"Then we can use that to basically find out exactly what's wrong. So we can find the cause of the symptoms that we're seeing and that means that we can rewatch the underlying problem and hopefully treat their medical issues," Sea Turtle Inc. Life Support Systems Manager Emily Sullivan said.

Sullivan helps oversee the machine. She says they've already used it to help treat three sea turtles.

Prior to the new equipment, which was installed in March, sea turtle patients had to be driven to another facility in the McAllen area.

"Previously, we would have to take the patients out of the tank, put them in the car, drive several hours with them to another facility. We would spend a couple of hours there while we did patient, after patient, after patient, drive them back again. It was a really long stressful process for the animals," Sullivan said.

Now, that time is cut down to less than 30 minutes. The machine helps the non-profit achieve faster results. In turn, treatment for sea turtles can be streamlined.

Watch the video above for the full story.