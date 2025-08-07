Sea Turtle Inc. releases nearly 10,000 sea turtle hatchlings
Sea Turtle Inc. in South Padre Island had a record-breaking amount of sea turtle hatchlings, the non-profit announced.
More than 9,800 sea turtle hatchlings have been released into the ocean. They came from a record-breaking number of 141 sea turtle nests at the island.
According to Sea Turtle Inc. Molly Welsh, the previous record was 104 sea turtle nests.
“That means we’re making a difference,” Welsh said.
South Padre Island is one of the few beaches where the endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle lay their eggs.
Nesting season runs through August. Those who find a stranded, injured or nesting sea turtle are urged to call Sea Turtle Inc. at 956-243-4361.
