Second employee at Evins Regional Juvenile Center tests positive for COVID-19
The Texas Juvenile Justice Department announced on Monday that a second youth development coach at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center in Edinburg had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Evins Regional Juvenile Center is one of five detention centers for children operated by the department.
"The agency is identifying any youth or staff members who might have had contact with the employee," according to a statement released by the department. "Those youth will be administered a COVID-19 test, and staff members will be asked to self-isolate following CDC guidelines."
No children in any of the five detention centers statewide have tested positive for the virus, according to the department.
Editor's Note: This story was updated Monday after a second employee tested positive for COVID-19.
