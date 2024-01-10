Second suspect accused in Mission woman's death pleads not guilty

The second suspect charged in connection with the murder of a missing Mission woman has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Reynaldo Mercado, 33, appeared in court on Wednesday morning and is being charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

Mercado is accused of killing 40-year-old Editza Gomez back in August. Gomez was reported missing for two weeks before her body was found inside Mercado's attic with a gunshot wound.

Mission police said Mercado was identified as Gomez's boyfriend. His pre-trial hearing is scheduled for April 8.

The second suspect accused in the murder, Kristian Valenzuela, also pleaded not guilty.

Valenzuela entered his plea on Jan. 2. His pre-trial hearing is scheduled for February 12.