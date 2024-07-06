Seguimiento de Beryl: Posibles impactos en el Valle

Una advertencia de tormenta tropical y vigilancia de huracán sigue vigente para los condados costeros de Cameron y Willacy y la tormenta tropical Beryl se acerca a la costa al norte del Valle del Río Grande.

Beryl may go through significant intensification as it approaches, but that intensification may lead to bigger and more hazardous impacts between Corpus Christi and Houston.

If you are on South Padre Island or the immediate coastline, you may experience tropical storm force winds and some heavy rainfall. Inland, impact will be minimal, limited to a few showers. We will still see a hurricane passing by less than 100 miles offshore, so we are watching it closely, but confidence is high that the hurricane force winds will stay offshore and not impact the RGV at all.

If winds reach 45 miles per hour, the Queen Isabella Memorial Cause on the island may temporarily close. By Monday morning, this system will be gone, and normal activities can continue.