Sen. Cornyn visits Brownsville to discusses legislation to protect judges

Texas Sen. John Cornyn was in Brownsville Tuesday to meet with local judges and discuss his efforts to keep them safe.

Cornyn sponsored the Countering Threats and Attacks on Our Judges Act, which protects judges and courthouse staff from threats.

“We need to make sure that our courthouses remain safe places,” Cornyn said.

The bill passed the U.S. Senate, and Cornyn is pushing for the House to pass the bill.

Sen. Cornyn said he's hoping the bill is sent to the President’s desk before the end of the year.

