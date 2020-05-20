Senate speeds up confirmation vote for intelligence director

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate is poised to vote Thursday on the nomination of Texas GOP Rep. John Ratcliffe to be Director of National Intelligence, potentially confirming him sooner than expected, as senators are eager to quickly fill the post. Democrats have been opposed to Ratcliffe’s nomination, and most are expected to vote against it. But they dropped their usual objections to holding a quick vote as members of both parties want a Senate-confirmed nominee in the job. The post is now filled by acting director Richard Grenell, who has overseen a shakeup in the intelligence community and has raised concerns on Capitol Hill.

