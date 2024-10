Senator Ted Cruz to visit Starr-Camargo Bridge in Starr County

One of the biggest races in Texas for the November election is the Senate race between Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Collin Allred.

Senator Cruz will be in Starr County on Wednesday to visit the Starr-Camargo Bridge. His visit comes after plans to expand the bridge were announced.

Cruz was in McAllen on Tuesday, where he held a rally and talked about the Texas economy and helping small businesses.