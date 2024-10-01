Sentencing date set for former Progreso assistant city manager convicted on drug trafficking charge

Former Progreso Assistant City Manager Francisco Javier Alanis Martinez pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with a federal drug trafficking investigation, court records show.

Martinez was initially arrested in October 2023 as part of a federal drug trafficking investigation that netted several other arrests — including his brother, former Progreso Mayor Gerardo Alanis.

Court records indicate Martinez pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine. He faces 10 years to life in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man pleads guilty in Progreso drug trafficking case

Sentencing for Martinez was set for January 2025.