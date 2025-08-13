Sentencing set for former Edinburg councilman convicted of bribery
A former city of Edinburg councilman is scheduled for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to a federal bribery charge.
Jorge "Coach" Salinas will be sentenced on November 5 and will remain out on a $50,000 bond.
RELATED STORY: Former Edinburg councilman to plead guilty to federal bribery charge
As previously reported, Salinas was charged for accepting bribes from June 2019 to March 2020 in exchange for votes in favor of a contract for an unidentified Edinburg business owner.
Salinas faces up to 10 years in prison.
More News
News Video
-
Harlingen crash that killed pregnant 19-year-old woman under investigation
-
Pharr man sentenced to 35 years for sexual assault
-
McAllen man arrested in connection with illegal modem trafficking investigation
-
Sentencing scheduled for former Edinburg councilman convicted of bribery
-
Abby's Bakery owners found guilty of harboring and employing undocumented immigrants