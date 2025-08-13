Sentencing set for former Edinburg councilman convicted of bribery

A former city of Edinburg councilman is scheduled for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to a federal bribery charge.

Jorge "Coach" Salinas will be sentenced on November 5 and will remain out on a $50,000 bond.

As previously reported, Salinas was charged for accepting bribes from June 2019 to March 2020 in exchange for votes in favor of a contract for an unidentified Edinburg business owner.

Salinas faces up to 10 years in prison.