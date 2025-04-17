x

Servicios de asistencia para ceremonias de bodas

2 hours 43 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, April 17 2025 Apr 17, 2025 April 17, 2025 2:56 PM April 17, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Wedding Bliss Officiants & Chapel ofrece diferentes servicios para bodas. 

Invitados: 

-Ida Ramírez, propietaria. 

-Eduardo González, oficiante de bodas.

Ubicación: 705 N 23rd Street, Suite 160 McAllen.

Número de contacto: 956-778-8952.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

