Seven suspects charged after shots fired at SWAT team in San Juan

Seven suspects were arraigned Saturday in Friday's SWAT team standoff in San Juan.

Authorities say seven of the eight people arrested have been charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer, along with other drug related charges.

Related story: 5 arrested after shots fired at sheriff’s office SWAT team in rural San Juan

As reported, a SWAT team with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office responded to the 700 block of Kennedy Street to execute a narcotics search warrant, according to a news release.

As SWAT team members approached the front of the residence, they were met with gunfire. The SWAT team did not fire back and deployed tear gas. A total of five occupants exited the residence and were detained without further incident, according to the release.

After further investigation, authorities did arrest and charge seven of the eight individuals detained. The seven suspects have been identified as Maria Isabel Bravo, Gustavo Prieto, Daniel Lee Gonzalez, Roberto Zavala, Kayla Lara, Luis Garcia Guerra and Larry Palomo.

Bonds for the suspects ranged from $2.5 million to $12.5 million. A full list of each charge for every individual is listed below.

Maria Isabel Bravo

Possession of Marijuana (State Jail Felony) $5,000. c/s

Manufacture and Delivery of Controlled Substance (1st Degree Felony) $250,000 c/s

Manufacture and Delivery of Controlled Substance (1st Degree Felony) $250,000. c/s

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (1st Degree Felony) $2 million c/s

Gustavo Prieto

Possession of Marijuana (State Jail Felony) $5,000. C/s

Manufacture and Delivery of Controlled Substance (1st Degree Felony) $250,000 c/s

Manufacture and Delivery of Controlled Substance (1st Degree Felony) $ 250,000 c/s

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (1st Degree Felony) $2 million c/s

Daniel Lee Gonzalez

Attempt Capital Murder of a Peace Officer (1st Degree Felony) $40 million c/s

Possession of Marijuana (State Jail Felony) $5,000. c/s

Manufacture and Delivery of Controlled Substance (1st Degree Felony) $250,000. c/s

Manufacture and Delivery of Controlled Substance (1st Degree Felony) $250,000. c/s

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (1st Degree Felony) $2 million c/s

Roberto Zavala

Attempt Capital Murder of a Peace Officer (1st Degree Felony) $20 million c/s

Possession of Marijuana (State Jail Felony) $5,000. c/s

Manufacture and Delivery of Controlled Substance (1st Degree Felony) $250,000. c/s

Manufacture and Delivery of Controlled Substance (1st Degree Felony) $250, 000. c/s

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (1st Degree Felony)$ 2 million c/s

Kayla Lara

Attempt Capital Murder of a Peace Officer (1st Degree Felony) $20 million c/s

Possession of Marijuana (State Jail Felony) $5,000. c/s

Manufacture and Delivery of Controlled Substance (1st Degree Felony) $250,000. c/s

Manufacture and Delivery of Controlled Substance (1st Degree Felony) $250,000. c/s

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (1st Degree Felony) $2 million c/s

Luis Garcia Guerra

Attempt Capital Murder of a Peace Officer (1st Degree Felony) $20 million c/s

Possession of Marijuana (State Jail Felony) $20,000. c/s

Manufacture and Delivery of Controlled Substance (1st Degree Felony) $250,000. c/s

Manufacture and Delivery of Controlled Substance (1st Degree Felony) $250,000. c/s

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (1st Degree Felony) $2 million c/s

Larry Palomo

Attempt Capital Murder of a Peace Officer (1s Degree Felony) $20 million c/s

Possession of Marijuana (State Jail Felony) $20,000. c/s

Manufacture and Delivery of Controlled Substance (1st Degree Felony) $250,000 c/s

Manufacture and Delivery of Controlled Substance (1st Degree Felony) $250,000 c/s

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (1st Degree Felony) $2 million c/s