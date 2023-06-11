Several arrests made in connection to homicide in Pharr

Pharr police have made several arrests in connection with a body that was found at a residence on Saturday.

Authorities say they conducted three search warrants at three different locations on Sunday.

Police were conducting a welfare check at a home on Feather Avenue when they discovered a man's body. The man has yet to be identified, but the Pharr Police Department is questioning individuals who were taken into custody in Edinburg.

The investigation is ongoing.