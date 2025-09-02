Sevilla Café in downtown Weslaco closed after building catches fire

A restaurant in downtown Weslaco caught fire Monday night.

The fire occurred at the Sevilla Café, located at 241 South Texas Boulevard.

According to Weslaco Fire Chief Antonio Lopez, reports of the fire came in at around 8:20 p.m. and was mostly in the back of the building.

City of Weslaco spokesperson Magali Vega said firefighters were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

The Sevilla Café posted on Facebook that due to the fire, the restaurant will be closed until further notice.

The Weslaco fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.