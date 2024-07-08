Shaine Casas: Journey to the Paris Olympics
McAllen High Alum, Shaine Casas starts his training for the 2024 Paris Olympics in North Carolina. Casas will be representing Team USA and the Rio Grande Valley this summer.
Watch the video above for more on Casas's journey to the big stage.
