Sharyland and Pioneer complete the comeback to punch their ticket to the next round
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL PLAYOFF SCORES:
Pioneer 1, Harlingen South 0 - Pioneer wins the series 2-1 to advance.
Sharyland 13, Lopez 3 - Sharyland wins the series 2-1 to advance.
