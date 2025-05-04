x

Sharyland and Pioneer complete the comeback to punch their ticket to the next round

3 hours 46 minutes 8 seconds ago Saturday, May 03 2025 May 3, 2025 May 03, 2025 11:00 PM May 03, 2025 in Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL PLAYOFF SCORES:

Pioneer 1, Harlingen South 0 - Pioneer wins the series 2-1 to advance.

Sharyland 13, Lopez 3 - Sharyland wins the series 2-1 to advance. 

