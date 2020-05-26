Sharyland Golfer Erana Signs With Concordia
McALLEN - Sharyland senior Maialen Erana put pen to paper at the McAllen Country Club Tuesday morning.
After weighing her options, the golfer elected to sign with Concordia University.
"It was just a really good fit overall," said Erana. "The academics are challenging and the athletics are competitive compared to other schools. I am super excited to be competing at the next level."
Erana plans to major in psychology while she continues her golf career.
