x

Sharyland High's Alan Gonzalez is Headed to State

7 hours 42 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, April 22 2022 Apr 22, 2022 April 22, 2022 2:03 PM April 22, 2022 in Sports - High School
By: Bella Michaels

MISSION, TEXAS -- Sharyland High Junior Alan Gonzalez won his first regional championship over his rival and defending regional champ Agustin Salazar, of McAllen Memorial.

Alan is headed to state this Monday, watch the video above for more on how he's preparing for the big trip to San Antonio. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days