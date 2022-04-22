Sharyland High's Alan Gonzalez is Headed to State
MISSION, TEXAS -- Sharyland High Junior Alan Gonzalez won his first regional championship over his rival and defending regional champ Agustin Salazar, of McAllen Memorial.
Alan is headed to state this Monday, watch the video above for more on how he's preparing for the big trip to San Antonio.
