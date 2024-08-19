x

Sharyland ISD superintendent discusses new school year

5 hours 39 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, August 19 2024 Aug 19, 2024 August 19, 2024 5:05 PM August 19, 2024 in News- Education

With the new school year starting at Sharyland ISD, Sandra Rodriguez spoke on Monday with district superintendent Elaine Howard.

Howard discusses the changes parents will need to know for the year, and what the goals for the district are.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

