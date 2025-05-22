Sharyland star pitcher Fabrizio Salinas signs with Texas A&M-Kingsville
Sharyland baseball star Fabrizio Salinas signed to play for Texas A&M-Kingsville.
The 2025 District MVP is one of the star pitchers from across the RGV this season.
He helped lead Sharyland to a regional semifinal berth this season.
"The school in general, the coaching staff, the baseball team was all really good," Salinas said. "I liked the environment that was there. The school was nice. the baseball atmosphere was nice, so it really caught my attention and that's why I'm going there."
More News
News Video
-
Community reacts to suspension of Edinburg CISD superintendent
-
Mother of Caleb Ramirez testifies in wrongful death trial
-
Uvalde: Remembering the 21 - Robb elementary teacher recalls tragedy that killed...
-
Remembering the 21: Timeline of deadly mass shooting in Uvalde
-
'It's a slap on the hand:' Reactions to sentencing of doctor who...
Sports Video
-
RGV high school baseball regional semifinal preview: PSJA Bears
-
Weslaco's Aamarie Ebarb signs to run track with East Texas A&M
-
UTRGV lands McAllen Memorial track star Roehl Rogriguez
-
Sharyland star pitcher Fabrizio Salinas signs with Texas A&M-Kingsville
-
RGV high school baseball regional semifinal preview: Palmview Lobos