Sharyland star pitcher Fabrizio Salinas signs with Texas A&M-Kingsville

Sharyland baseball star Fabrizio Salinas signed to play for Texas A&M-Kingsville.

The 2025 District MVP is one of the star pitchers from across the RGV this season.

He helped lead Sharyland to a regional semifinal berth this season.

"The school in general, the coaching staff, the baseball team was all really good," Salinas said. "I liked the environment that was there. The school was nice. the baseball atmosphere was nice, so it really caught my attention and that's why I'm going there."