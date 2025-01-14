‘She just turned 71:’ Harlingen woman mourns mother killed in hit-and-run crash

A woman in Harlingen is mourning the loss of her mother who died after she was hit by a car on Friday.

On Monday, the Harlingen Police Department identified the victim as Aida Garcia.

“She was my mother, she was a grandmother, she was an aunt — she was a friend," Rosalinda Reyes said. “She just turned 71, nothing was wrong with her. She was good, she was good."

PREVIOUS STORY: Harlingen police identify female pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

As previously reported, Garcia died after she was struck by a vehicle Friday evening at the 300 block of North Business 77.

Flowers and balloons now adorn the fence and sidewalk near where the crash happened.

Reyes said her mom was well known in the community.

“She was a sweet little old lady. Her birthday was January the 4th, and she died January the 10th. That was the saddest day for us,” Reyes said.

Reyes said her mother liked to take walks, and she believes that's what her mother was doing the night she was hit.

Investigators with the Harlingen Police Department are still working to piece together what exactly happened.

It's still not clear if Garcia was crossing the street or if she was walking on the sidewalk at the time of the crash.

Police say they do know the driver who hit her didn't stop to help.

“My mother was still a human being, she shouldn't have been left behind. Not like that,” Reyes said.

The Harlingen Police Department said they’re going over surveillance footage from nearby businesses that could have captured what happened.

Garcia leaves behind a daughter, two sons, and a mourning community.

“I'm doing it for my mother, so we can close this chapter for me and my brothers,” Reyes said.

Police have yet to identify the suspect vehicle involved in the crash.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Harlingen Police Department at 956-216-5940 or Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.

Watch the video above for the full story.