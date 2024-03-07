‘She will never leave us:’ Family remembers Melissa Banda following ex-husband's sentencing

Richard Ford’s oldest child called him a coward the day he was sentenced to life without parole after he was convicted of killing his ex-wife.

Ford was found guilty of capital murder Wednesday in the death of Melissa Banda, who prosecutors say was killed by Ford after he kidnapped her in Aug. 202.

All three of the couple’s children, and other members of the family, provided victim impact statements in court Thursday prior to Ford’s sentencing.

“Murder is something only a coward would do,” Ford’s daughter — Elizabeth — said. “And even now, you're still not manly enough to admit what you did.”

Following the sentencing, Elizabeth and her sister — Kimberly — told Channel 5 News the conviction felt freeing.

“We don't have to worry about hiding,” Kimberley said.

“We know that he's now locked up,” Elizabeth added.

Despite losing both parents, Melissa's kids have high hopes for the future still ahead of them.

Following the sentencing, Banda’s family spent the day in Weslaco at a mural on North Border Avenue that was created in honor of her.

It's a place where her family can see her smiling face, serving as a reminder of the love they shared.

"Since after her death, she's always with us in some way or form,” Banda’s sister — Cynthhia – said. “Sometimes we see her or feel her… It really feels good to be able to say we got justice for her."

The family said the strength they had during Ford’s seven-day long trial came from Banda.

“She will never leave us as a family,” her father — Fidel — said.

Watch the video above for the full story.