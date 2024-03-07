Richard Ford sentenced to life without parole
Richard Ford has been sentenced to life without parole Thursday morning. The defense has said they will be seeking an appeal.
Ford was found guilty of kidnapping and killing his ex-wife, Melissa Banda, in 2020.
Surveillance footage was shown during the trial, showing the moments Ford kidnapped Banda from her sister's home and forced her into a rental car. Her body was found two days later.
The jury deliberated for three hours on Wednesday before giving their verdict to the 206th District Court.
