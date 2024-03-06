Richard Ford found guilty of capital murder in death of ex-wife

A Hidalgo County jury found Richard Ford guilty of capital murder in the death of his ex-wife.

Ford was accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-wife, Melissa Banda, in 2020.

Jurors deliberated for nearly three hours Wednesday.

206th District Court Judge Rose Guerra Reyna is expected to sentence Ford on Thursday. He faces up to life in prison.

A key piece of evidence presented during the trial was surveillance footage showing the moment prosecutors say ford kidnapped Banda from her sister's home and forced her into a rental car.

Her body was found two days later.

Before Ford's sentencing, several of Banda's family members will deliver victim impact statements, including her three children.

The children will face their father, now convicted of killing their mother.

