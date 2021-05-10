Sheriff: Man wanted for trespassing on SpaceX property
An arrest warrant was issued for Cesar L. Galaviz for criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor.
According to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, Galaviz intentionally went onto SpaceX property without consent.
Galaviz’s last known location is Conroe, Texas.
A Warrant of Arrest has been issued for Cesar L. Galaviz for Criminal Trespass for intentionally going onto the SpaceX property without their consent. (2021-XARW-0192) pic.twitter.com/UaBrWBJzVC— Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) May 10, 2021