x

Sheriff: Man wanted for trespassing on SpaceX property

4 hours 4 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, May 10 2021 May 10, 2021 May 10, 2021 5:21 PM May 10, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital
Credit: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza / Twitter

An arrest warrant was issued for Cesar L. Galaviz for criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor.

According to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, Galaviz intentionally went onto SpaceX property without consent.

Galaviz’s last known location is Conroe, Texas.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days