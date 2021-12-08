Sisters of man fatally hit by non-emergency vehicle plan to file lawsuit against Weslaco

The sisters of a man who was fatally hit by a Weslaco non-emergency vehicle says they haven't received an update from authorities investigating the crash.

"We still don't have any answers," said Emi Guerra. "He has not been arrested, we do not know what's going on with the case, and we still haven't gotten justice."

On Oct. 4, Juan Pedro Guerra died after being struck by a Weslaco non-emergency vehicle after he was released from Hidalgo County jail.

Guerra's spouse has since sued the city of Weslaco. Guerra's sisters said they also plan to file a separate lawsuit against the city of Weslaco for damages. They say they are not looking for money, but for changes to be made in how inmates are released from the jail.

"When inmates are being released, they're walking the same road where my brother walked," Emi Guerra said. "There's no signs to where it says, 'Watch out for pedestrians.' Cars are driving over 55."

El Cibolo Road does not have speed bumps, full sidewalks or lighting posts. The speed limit is 55 miles per hour.

"We would always talk to the inmates when they were coming out. They would say, 'We were told to leave the premises, we couldn't wait inside the lobby,'" said Linda Guerra.

The Edinburg Police Department is in charge of the investigation and said the case will soon go to the Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office, saying in a statement, "Investigators should be completing their investigation in the coming weeks. This is still an active investigation."

The city of Weslaco sent the following statement to Channel 5 News:

“The city of Weslaco respects the family’s decision to hire an attorney to file a lawsuit. Texas’ judicial system allows for civil lawsuits to be filed against a local municipality when seeking monetary compensation. The city’s legal department will litigate the case in accordance with all legal procedures.”

The family members say that although the driver who hit their brother did stop to render aid, he was negligent while driving.

"We want justice for my brother, that's all we ask for," said Ellison Guerra. "For the one that caused his death to be put in jail," Emi Guerra said.